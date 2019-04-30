Egypt hands life sentences to senior Muslim Brotherhood figure and son

An Egyptian court handed life sentences to Hassan Malik, a leader of the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood, as well as his son Hamza and five others on Tuesday after convicting them of terrorism offences.
The charges included leading a terrorist organisation, supporting it financially and taking actions aimed at hurting the economy, based
in part on a search of Malik's home in which Muslim Brotherhood documents were found that allegedly outlined plots against the state, a judicial source told Reuters.
The source said the documents outlined plans to damage Egypt's economy by manipulating the value of the Egyptian pound against the dollar. They also said the documents described plans to attack armed forces, police and tourists and that they incited the use of violence to overthrow the government.
The Brotherhood, Egypt's main Islamist movement for almost a century, denies allegations of terrorism, saying it seeks political change solely by peaceful means.