France says Islamic State Baghdadi video should be treated with caution
Reuters|Published:  04.30.19 , 21:21
Intelligence services are checking the authenticity of a video which Islamic State said showed its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, but if real it would reinforce that fact that the group is still active, France's defence minister said on Tuesday.

 

"The video of al-Baghdadi - the Caliph without a caliphate - is to be considered with caution at this stage. French services are analysing it," Florence Parly said on Twitter.

 

"If this video is authentic, it confirms what we have repeated: Daesh (Islamic State) has no territory, but Daesh has not disappeared."

 


פרסום ראשון: 04.30.19, 21:21
