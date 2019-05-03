Lawmaker's 'Nazi' remark over pipeline fight draws criticism

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- A Pennsylvania state lawmaker protesting a natural gas liquids pipeline project in her neighborhood apologized Thursday for saying "Nazis were just doing their jobs too" and drawing a comparison to pipeline workers.

After condemnation grew during the week, Democratic Rep. Danielle Friel Otten, of Chester County, said on Twitter that her language had been insensitive.

"I sincerely apologize for my choice of words and to all who were hurt by my post," Otten wrote.

Otten had maintained that she hadn't compared Nazis to pipeline workers, and accused oil-and-gas industry media consultants of stirring up outrage.

Criticism had come from the state's top Democratic lawmakers, the Anti-Defamation League's Philadelphia-area chapter and the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia. The state Republican Party called on Otten to resign.