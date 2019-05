A Star of David was graffitied on a grave in a cemetery in the Palestinians village of Huwara, south of Nablus in the West Bank, and other writing were sprayed on walls of several houses in the village.

Furthermore, the tiers of eight trucks in the village were punctured, and four other cars were damaged.

The Yesh Din NGO said that three unidentified individuals entered the village on Thursday and committed the crimes. The Israel Police launched an investigation into the matter.