Two militants killed in Gaza

IDF forces killed two Hamas militants in air strikes on Gaza on Friday, and one Palestinian protester was killed in clashes with Israeli forces along the enclave's border.

The strikes were a response to gunfire from southern Gaza that wounded two Israeli soldiers, the Israeli military said.

Hamas, the Islamist group that rules the Palestinian enclave, said two members of its armed wing had been killed and three wounded when

Shortly afterwards, a 19-year-old Palestinian shot by Israeli troops while taking part in weekly protests along the border died of his wounds, Gaza medical officials said. The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the incident.