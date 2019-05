The mayor of the southern city of Ashkelon, Tomer Galam, urges politicians to let the army act purposefully in Gaza.

"My message to the decision-makers is to let the IDF do its job," says Galam, whose city has been repeatedly hit by rocket fire from the Hamas-run enclave. "We cannot keep living in this reality for years.

"The minute the other side realises that the rules of the game have changed, I have no doubt that they will behave differently."