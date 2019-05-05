Pompeo says Israel has right to defend itself

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says Israelis have "every right to defend themselves" after Gaza militants intensified a wave of rocket attacks into southern Israel.
Speaking on "Fox News Sunday," Pompeo called the violence "pretty serious."
The flare-up was one of the bloodiest rounds of fighting since a 2014 war. Palestinian rocket fire has killed at least three Israelis and wounded over 100. Israeli retaliatory airstrikes have killed at least nine Palestinians and wounded over 110.
Pompeo said: "I hope we can return to the cease-fire that had been in place for weeks."