Pompeo says Israel has right to defend itself
AP|Published:  05.05.19 , 18:04
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says Israelis have "every right to defend themselves" after Gaza militants intensified a wave of rocket attacks into southern Israel.

 

Speaking on "Fox News Sunday," Pompeo called the violence "pretty serious."

 

The flare-up was one of the bloodiest rounds of fighting since a 2014 war. Palestinian rocket fire has killed at least three Israelis and wounded over 100. Israeli retaliatory airstrikes have killed at least nine Palestinians and wounded over 110.

 

Pompeo said: "I hope we can return to the cease-fire that had been in place for weeks."

 


