Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday the current round up of border violence in Gaza isn’t over despite the reports from Palestinian sources about a ceasefire.

"Over the past two days Hamas and Islamic Jihad were struck with powerful blows … We attacked more than 350 targets in Gaza,” Netanyahu said. “The goal was and remains to ensure the security of the residents of southern Israel. I send my condolences to the families of those killed and wish a speedy recovery to the wounded."