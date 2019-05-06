Rivlin visits families of those killed in recent rocket attacks

President Reuven Rivlin on Monday paid condolence visits to the families of those killed in the latest round of border fighting between Israel and Hamas.

"We, the tribes of Israel, are together in good times and bad, in hope and in difficulty, regardless of which tribe we are from. Ultra-Orthodox, secular, religious and traditional, Jews and Arabs – terror strikes us all without discrimination and without mercy and we will never surrender to it. We are together in celebration and in consolation and I pray with all my might that you will know no more sorrow," he said.