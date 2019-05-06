Iran to restart some nuclear activity in response to U.S. withdrawal from nuclear deal

GENEVA - Iran will restart part of its halted nuclear programme in response to the U.S. withdrawal from a landmark 2015 nuclear deal but does not itself plan to pull out of the agreement, the state-run IRIB news agency reported on Monday.

Citing a source close to an official commission which oversees the nuclear deal, IRIB reported that President Hassan Rouhani would announce that Iran would reduce some of its "minor and general" commitments under the deal on May 8- exactly one year after U.S. President Donald Trump announced the U.S. pullout.