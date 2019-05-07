Iran currency slips to around 7-month lows as U.S. tensions rise

DUBAI - Iran's rial currency extended its fall on Tuesday, hovering around a seven-month low against the U.S. dollar, foreign exchange websites said, as tensions rose and Washington said it was sending an aircraft carrier and bombers to the region.

The rial plunged to 154,000 to the dollar on the unofficial market on Tuesday, compared to 150,500 rials on Monday, the currency's lowest value since early October 2018, according to Bonbast.com. The bazar360.com website said the dollar was being sold for between 153,500 and 149,500 rials.