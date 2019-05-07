LIVE: Masa Israel's Memorial Day service

Thousands of young Jews and community leaders were participating Tuesday evening in a Memorial Day event at Latrun.

The English-language ceremony was to be broadcast to thousands of Jews in communities and schools in the United States, Canada, South Africa, Uraguay, Ukraine, France, Germany, Australia, and England, as well as on Masa’s Facebook page. It will also be translated into French, Spanish, and Russian.

X MASA Memorial Service

Those in attendance include 4,000 particiapnts of the Masa program, leaders from Diaspora Jewry, government officials, and the families of fallen soldiers and victims of terror. Former Labor Party leader and Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog and Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan were also to attend.

The service was to highlight fallen soldiers and terror victims who had immigrated to Israel from other countries.

"The ceremony allows the Young Diaspora to be true partners on a day that has tremendous weight in the life of Israeli society. The ceremony has become an important way for Diaspora Jews to mourn the loss of soldiers and victims of terror alongside Israelis,” said Masa Israel Journey CEO Liran Avisar Ben Horin.

"Masa brings thousands of participants from dozens of countries all over the world to experience the Israeli reality during the impactful times of Memorial Day, Holocaust Remembrance Day and Israel Independence Day," she said. "These events continue to strengthen the connection of the Diaspora with the State of Israel.”