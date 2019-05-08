Islamic Jihad leader: we expect war with Israel this summer

Islamic Jihad leader Ziad Nahala said Wednesday that he expects a war between Israel and the Gaza terror groups to break out during the summer.

Nahala gave an interview to the Al Mayadeen television network based in Beirut and called the last round of fighting that ended Monday

Nahala added that if the confrontation with Israel would have continued, rockets would have been launched at Tel Aviv "within hours" of the time of the ceasefire.

According to Nahala, his Iran-back group works in full cooperation with Hamas, and said that the two terror groups "have no disputes."