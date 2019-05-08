Herzog: Israelis stand by Jews from the Diaspora in their grief – together we have gone through deep sorrow

Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog expressed solidarity Wednesday with members of the US Jewish community after two deadly terror attacks in synagogues in Pittsburgh and San Diego.

"We have gone through a lot of grief in Israel and abroad," Herzog said at a special Jewish Agency ceremony. "On this day, Jews in the Diaspora stand together with Israelis in their grief, and we in Israel stand together with Jews in the Diaspora in their grief."

Herzog added that, "Zionism and (our) joint destiny are sanctified in blood."