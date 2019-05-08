Channels
Weather:
  
Ynetnews on Twitter Ynetnews on Facebook

U.S. warns European banks, businesses against using Iran-EU trade mechanism
Reuters|Published:  05.08.19 , 17:15

WASHINGTON - The United States on Wednesday warned European banks, investors and businesses against engaging with the so-called special purpose vehicle (SPV), a Europe-backed system to facilitate non-dollar trade with Iran and circumvent U.S. sanctions.

 

"If you are a bank, an investor, an insurer or other business in Europe you should know that getting involved in the â€¦ Special Purpose
Vehicle is a very poor business decision," Tim Morrison, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Weapons of Mass Destruction and Biodefense told a conference.

 

He has also called Iran's move to scale back some curbs to its programme "nothing less than nuclear blackmail of Europe".

 


פרסום ראשון: 05.08.19, 17:15
    |
    • |
  • RSS
    • |
  • About
    • |
  • Contact us
    • |
  • Privacy Policy
    • |
  • Terms of use
    • |
  • Advertise with us
    • |
  • Site Map

Site developed by     Copyright © Yedioth Internet. All rights reserved.