U.S. threatens Iran with more sanctions, warns Europe against business with Tehran

WASHINGTON - The United States on Wednesday threatened to impose more sanctions on Iran 'very soon' and warned Europe against doing business with Tehran via a system of non-dollar trade to circumvent U.S. sanctions.

The Iranian government announced earlier on Wednesday that it was reducing curbs to its nuclear program with steps that stopped short

Tehran's halt of compliance with some parts of the nuclear deal was "nothing less than nuclear blackmail of Europe," Tim Morrison, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Weapons of Mass Destruction, told a conference in Washington.