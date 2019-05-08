U.S. threatens Iran with more sanctions, warns Europe against business with Tehran

WASHINGTON - The United States on Wednesday threatened to impose more sanctions on Iran 'very soon' and warned Europe against doing business with Tehran via a system of non-dollar trade to circumvent U.S. sanctions.
The Iranian government announced earlier on Wednesday that it was reducing curbs to its nuclear program with steps that stopped short
of violating its 2015 accord with world powers for now, but threatening more action if countries did not shield it from sanctions.
Tehran's halt of compliance with some parts of the nuclear deal was "nothing less than nuclear blackmail of Europe," Tim Morrison, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Weapons of Mass Destruction, told a conference in Washington.