US shuts down dark web marketplace; 2 Israelis charged

PITTSBURGH -- A gateway to illegal marketplaces on the darknet has been shut down, the FBI announced Wednesday, and two of its alleged operators have been arrested and accused of making millions of dollars in kickbacks for their services.

A grand jury in Pittsburgh returned indictments against the two Israelis on charges of money laundering conspiracy. They're accused of receiving more than $15 million from the operation, which ran from Oct. 2013 through this week, prosecutors said.

Both were arrested Monday, one in France and the other in Israel.

The website was identified as DeepDotWeb, accessible under a slightly different name on the darknet, part of the internet but hosted within an encrypted network and accessible only with anonymity-providing tools.