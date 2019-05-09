Channels
Photo: Matan Deri
Photo: Matan Deri
IN PICTURES: Israel Air Force marks Independence Day with flyby
Air show, which began in Tiberias in north and ended in Eilat in south, is longstanding tradition on Yom Ha’atzmaut; thousands pack out Tel Aviv beaches to watch display
Ynet|Published:  05.09.19 , 14:07
In a longstanding tradition on Israel’s Independence Day, the Air Force performed a flyby across various cities across the country Thursday morning. The flyby, which began in the northern city of Tiberias and ended in Eilat, the country’s southernmost point, included F-35, F-16, and F-15, as well as the Boeing 707, Super Hercules and the Gulfstream.

 

The planes’ flight path took them over the Ramat David and Tel Nof bases, Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and communities in the Gaza border area.

 

Thousands of people stood on the shores of Tel Aviv beach to watch the aircraft pass by.

 

(Photo: Yair Sagi)
(Photo: EPA)
(Photo: Matan Deri)
(Photo: Matan Deri)
(Photo: Yair Sagi)
(Photo: Monet Gilpaz)
(Photo: Matan Deri)
(Photo: Yair Sagi)
(Photo: EPA)
(Photo: EPA)
(Photo: Avi Hay)
(Photo: Oren Aharoni)
(Photo: Yair Sagi)
