IN PICTURES: Israel Air Force marks Independence Day with flyby

צילום: אבי חי, רועי עידן, משי בן עמי, עידו ארז, משה מזרחי

In a longstanding tradition on Israel’s Independence Day, the Air Force performed a flyby across various cities across the country Thursday morning. The flyby, which began in the northern city of Tiberias and ended in Eilat, the country’s southernmost point, included F-35, F-16, and F-15, as well as the Boeing 707, Super Hercules and the Gulfstream.

The planes’ flight path took them over the Ramat David and Tel Nof bases, Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and communities in the Gaza border area.

Thousands of people stood on the shores of Tel Aviv beach to watch the aircraft pass by.

