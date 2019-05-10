Trump's tariff hike on $200 bln of Chinese goods takes effect

U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff increase to 25 percent on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods took effect on Friday, ratcheting up tensions between the United States and China as they pursue last-ditch talks to try to salvage a trade deal.
With no action from the Trump administration to reverse the increase, U.S. Customs and Border Protection imposed the new 25 percent duty on affected U.S.-bound cargoes leaving China after 12:01 a.m. EDT (0401 GMT) on Friday.
Goods in the more than 5,700 affected product categories that left Chinese ports and airports before midnight will be subject to the original 10 percent duty rate, a CBP spokeswoman said.
The grace period was not applied to three previous rounds of tariffs imposed last year on Chinese goods, which had much longer notice periods of at least three weeks before the duties took effect.