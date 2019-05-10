8 vultures die of poisoning in Golan Heights

The Nature and Parks Authority said Friday that eights vultures died of poisoning and two others are in critical condition in the Golan Heights in Israel's north.
The dead vultures make up half of the entire surviving population of the species in the Golan; one of the group was brought to Israel from Spain in order to assist the local population in recovering its numbers.
A dead fox and two dead jackals were also found near the vultures. The Parks Authority is trying to find the source of the poisoning before other animals get hurt and are searching for the culprits.
"One serious poisoning is enough to get the species extinct," said the Parks Authority, and added that the event is extremely harmful for Israeli vultures since it happened during the nesting season, and off springs could now be left orphaned.