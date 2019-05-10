Iran Guards reject U.S. talks, cleric threatens carrier

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Friday Tehran would not negotiate with the United States and a senior cleric warned that a U.S. navy fleet could be "destroyed with one missile", as a U.S aircraft carrier headed towards the Gulf.
The comments by the Guards and by Ayatollah Yousef Tabatabai-Nejad, a hardliner, appeared partly aimed at discouraging President Hassan Rouhani and his moderate allies in Tehran from taking up an offer of talks from Washington.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday urged Iran's leadership to sit down and talk with him about giving up their nuclear programme and said he could not rule out a military confrontation given the heightened tensions.
The carrier Abraham Lincoln, deployed by the Trump administration to the Middle East as a warning to Iran, passed through Egyptâ€™s Suez Canal on Thursday.