East Jerusalem residents indicted for planned assassination of mayor

The Jerusalem State Attorney indicted Sunday three Palestinian residents of East Jerusalem, who planned to assassinate Israeli officials and were backed by Hamas.

According to the indictment, two of the three met in prison and decided to cooperate in order to commit terror acts. After their release, the two joined forces with another man and contacted Hamas' Istanbul base, that offered that they murder a senior Israeli official.

Possible targets the group considered were former Jerusalem mayor Nir Barkat, former Police Chief Roni Alsheikh and ex-MK Yehudah Glick.