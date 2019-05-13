Lapid: Netanyahu does not deserve hearing in graft probes

Blkue and White party number 2 Yair Lapid slams Benjamin Netanyahu for his handling of corruption allegations against him, saying that he is making a mockery of the legal system and does not deserve a hearing before any charges are brought.
"What happened yesterday was not a legal proceeding," Lapid tells his party's faction at a meeting in Jerusalem, referring to a refusal
by the prime minister's lawyers to accept materials related to the investigations that Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit tried to hand over on Sunday.
"The prime minister's lawyers are insulting the attorney general, and the attorney general has been humiliated," Lapid says. "Mandelblit should send them on their way."