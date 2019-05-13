Lapid: Netanyahu does not deserve hearing in graft probes

Blkue and White party number 2 Yair Lapid slams Benjamin Netanyahu for his handling of corruption allegations against him, saying that he is making a mockery of the legal system and does not deserve a hearing before any charges are brought.

"What happened yesterday was not a legal proceeding," Lapid tells his party's faction at a meeting in Jerusalem, referring to a refusal

"The prime minister's lawyers are insulting the attorney general, and the attorney general has been humiliated," Lapid says. "Mandelblit should send them on their way."