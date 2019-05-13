Veteran Palestinian negotiator says she was denied U.S. visa for first time

A veteran Palestinian negotiator said on Monday she had been denied a U.S. travel visa for the first time, and viewed it as retaliation for her criticism of the Trump administration and Israel.

U.S. diplomats did not immediately respond to the allegations by Hanan Ashrawi, a member of the executive committee of the umbrella Palestine

Since they boycotted the Trump administration over its recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital in late 2017, the Palestinians have seen cuts to U.S. funding that have contributed to economic distress in the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

"It is official! My US visa application has been rejected. No reason given," Ashrawi said on Twitter. She posited that "this administration has decided I do not deserve to set foot in the U.S."