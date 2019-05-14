Channels
Anti-Semitic crime in Germany up, amid uptick in hate crimes
Associated Press|Published:  05.14.19 , 13:36
German security officials say the number of anti-Semitic and anti-foreigner incidents rose in the country last year, despite an overall fall in politically motivated crimes.

 

Anti-Semitic incidents rose 19.6% to 1,799 - 89.1% of those involving far-right perpetrators. Xenophobic incidents rose 19.7% to 7,701 amid an overall uptick in hate crimes to 8,113 from 7,913.

 

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said Tuesday politically motivated crime overall was down 8.7% in 2018 to 36,062 incidents, praising the trend but saying the figures are still too high.

 


