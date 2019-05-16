Iran says builds firewall against Stuxnet computer virus

Iran has developed software to protect its industry against the Stuxnet computer virus, the Iranian communications minister said on Thursday, after accusing Israel in November of a cyber attack on Tehran's telecommunications facilities.
"Iran's university scientists have developed a firewall for industrial automation systems to neutralise industrial sabotage such as that caused by Stuxnet in power networks, and it was successfully tested," Communications Minister Mohammad Javad Azari-Jahromi said, quoted by the state news agency IRNA.