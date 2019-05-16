Channels
Iran's UN envoy: Iran has the right to defense
AP|Published:  05.16.19 , 16:25
Iran's ambassador to the United Nations says the Islamic Republic is not interested in escalating regional tensions but has the "right to defend ourselves."

 

Majid Takht-e Ravanchi made the comments in an interview Thursday on NPR's "Morning Edition."

 

Ravanchi said: "We are not interested in the escalation of tensions in our region. If something goes wrong, everyone loses."

 

However, he added: "It is our right to be prepared. It is our right to defend ourselves." He accused the U.S. and regional nations of airing "false allegations" about Iran.

 


