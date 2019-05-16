Iran's UN envoy: Iran has the right to defense

Iran's ambassador to the United Nations says the Islamic Republic is not interested in escalating regional tensions but has the "right to defend ourselves."
Majid Takht-e Ravanchi made the comments in an interview Thursday on NPR's "Morning Edition."
Ravanchi said: "We are not interested in the escalation of tensions in our region. If something goes wrong, everyone loses."
However, he added: "It is our right to be prepared. It is our right to defend ourselves." He accused the U.S. and regional nations of airing "false allegations" about Iran.