Trump denies friction with top aides over Iran policy

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday denied friction with his hawkish foreign policy advisers on Iran, specifically giving statements of support to White House national security adviser John Bolton and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Trump called "bullshit" a variety of news reports that he had chafed at his advisers and privately expressed concerns that they were trying to steer him into a war with Iran.

U.S. officials said on Thursday that Trump had told his advisers, including acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan, that he did not want to get into a war with Iran.

"They (the news media) put out messages that I'm angry with my people. I'm not angry with my people. I make my own decisions," Trump said at a realtor's convention in Washington. "Mike Pompeo is doing a great job. Bolton is doing a great job."

Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign promised to stay out of conflicts abroad after what he viewed as costly wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

But he also has said he will do what it takes to protect U.S. interests abroad. The recent deployment of a U.S. aircraft carrier group has raised tensions in the Gulf region and fanned fears of armed conflict.