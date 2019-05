There will be no war as we don't want war, and no can confront Iran - Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Saturday he did not believe a war would break out in the region as Tehran did not want a conflict and no country had the "illusion it could confront Iran", the state news agency IRNA reported.

Tensions have escalated in recent days, with growing concerns about a potential U.S.-Iran conflict. Earlier this week the United States

"There will be no war because neither we want a war, nor has anyone the idea or illusion that it can confront Iran in the region," Zarif told IRNA before ending his visit to Beijing.