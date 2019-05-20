Israel charges former Fatah gunman over shooting attacks

Israel charges former Fatah gunman Zakaria Zubeidi and his alleged accomplice Tarek Bargut with carrying out shooting attacks in the West Bank settlement of Beit El in 2018 and 2019.

The Shin Bet, which ended the gag order on the arrests, said that the two used a car issued to Zubeidi by the Palestinian Authority during the attacks.

The two suspects were arrested in February. The weapons allegedly used during the attacks, including an M16 rifle, are now in the hands of the Israeli security forces.