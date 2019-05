Benjamin Netanyahu's attorney Amit Hadad and Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit are holding talks on a new date for a pre-indictment hearing date for the prime minister, who is facing charges in three corruption probes.

Hadad says that the July 10 deadline set by Mandelblit does not give him enough time to go through the amount of police evidence due to the prime minister's busy schedule and therefore is seeking to delay the hearing by a few months.