Israel's Fire and Rescue Authority to limit Lag BaOmer bonfires due to excessive heatwave

Israel's Fire and Rescue Authority is to ban Lag BaOmer bonfires in places considered at risk of wildfire.

The decision comes after an assessment of the situation by Israel's Chief Fire Commissioner Dedy Simhi, which included the latest weather reports.

Bonfires will be allowed only in areas designated by local authorities during the festival that begins on Wednesday night.

Temperatures are expected to reach 39 degrees Celsius in some parts of the country on Wednesday and over 40 degrees on Thursday.