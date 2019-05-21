Trump officials hold closed-door Iran briefings

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other top Trump administration officials are briefing Congress behind closed doors about the situation in Iran.
Pompeo, acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan and Gen. Joseph Dunford, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, presented a classified briefing Tuesday to House lawmakers to mixed results.
Some Republicans say what they heard backed up President Donald Trump's recent actions in the Persian Gulf. The U.S. has sent an aircraft carrier and other resources to the region amid undisclosed threats officials indicated are linked to Iran.
But Democrats say they left the session with more questions than answers. Some Democrats appeared skeptical of the administration's strategy.
The administration officials were briefing senators next in a separate closed-door session.