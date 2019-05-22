Tarantino says recent marriage to Israeli model made him 'take stock'

Quentin Tarantino, who once suggested he was too focused on movie-making to marry, said on Wednesday that his recent wedding to Israeli singer Daniella Pick had made him "take stock" from a different perspective.
"I can honestly say that my taking stock is different than it would have been three years ago, four years ago or even 10 years ago," Tarantino, 56, told a news conference. "I just got married six months ago ... I've never done that before and now I know why. I was waiting for the perfect girl."