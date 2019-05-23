Turkey stopped purchasing Iranian oil as of May -Turkish official

Turkey stopped purchasing Iranian oil as of May as U.S. waivers granted last November to eight buyers expired, and will continue to abide by Washington's demand that it halt all imports of crude oil from the Islamic Republic, a senior Turkish official said on Wednesday.
"We are not getting any oil from Iran now," said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity. "We were one of the eight countries
getting an exception from those sanctions, and now we are ready to abide by them," he said.
Reuters on Monday reported that no tankers loaded in Iran have arrived at Turkish ports so far in this month, according to Refinitiv tracking data. Analysts said it was replacing Iranian oil with supplies from Iraq, Russia and Kazakhstan.