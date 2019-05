Residents of Mavo Modiim, Gimzo and Kfar Daniel, all near the central city of Modi'in, have been evacuated Thursday due to a major fire that rages in the region.

The major 443 highway, connecting Lod and Jerusalem, has been blocked near the Gimzo junction due to the fire.

Kibbutz Harel, a community near Beit Shemesh, has also been evacuated due to a second large fire.