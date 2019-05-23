Iran says it will not surrender even if it is bombed

GENEVA/LONDON - Iran will not surrender to U.S. pressure and will not abandon its goals even if it is bombed, President Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday, stepping up the war of words between the Islamic Republic and the United States.

Earlier in the day, Iran's top military chief said the standoff between Tehran and Washington was a "clash of wills", warning that any

Tensions are festering between the two countries after Washington sent more military forces to the Middle East in a show of force against what U.S. officials say are Iranian threats to its troops and interests in the region.