Iran can sink U.S. warships sent to the Gulf region using missiles and "secret weapons", a senior Iranian military official was quoted as saying by the semi-official news agency Mizan on Saturday.

"America.. is sending two warships to the region. If they commit the slightest stupidity, we will send these ships to the bottom of the sea along with their crew and planes using two missiles or two new secret weapons," General Morteza Qorbani, an adviser to Iran's military command, told Mizan.