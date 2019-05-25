Israelis protest proposed Netanyahu immunity bills

Tens of thousands of Israelis are protesting proposed legislation granting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu immunity from prosecution on a series of corruption charges.The protesters outside the Tel Aviv Museum of Art on Saturday also called for protecting Israel's democratic identity against government overreach.
Yair Lapid of Israel's opposition Blue and White party compared Netanyahu's efforts to consolidate his power to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Addressing Netanyahu, Lapid said: "We won't have a Turkish dictator. We won't allow it."