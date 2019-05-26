Netanyahu: 'perhaps someone wants to drag us into re-elections'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a Knesset meeting Sunday that he doesn’t want the country to be dragged into re-elections, but that "perhaps there is someone who desires it," referring Yisrael Beytenu head Avigdor Liberman.
"I think that the
problem can be solved, if we want to solve it," the prime minister said referring to the controversial draft law for the ultra-Orthodox, to which the United Torah Judaism Party objects while Liberman sets it as a condition for joining the government.
"If one doesn't want to (solve the problem) and channel the situation elsewhere, that's unfortunate," said Netanyahu.