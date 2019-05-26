Palestinians thwart ISIS terrorist

The Palestinian Authority thwarted a suicide terrorist attack the Islamic State (ISIS) planned to carry out in Israel. The young female terrorist from a town near Qalqilyah was arrested two weeks ago and is being held by PA security forces.

The suspect is Alaa Bashir, 23, a Qurabn teacher from the town of Jinsafut in the northern West Bank. It is unusual for PA forces to arrest a woman and some Palestinians waged a campaign to have her freed.

Alaa Bashir

But a source told Ynet that she was arrested after she had joined the Islamic State with the intention of committing a suicide attack against Israelis. The source said that she admitted during an interrogation that she contacted ISIS in Syria and in Gaza using the Telegram app.

The terror operatives she contacted taught her how to make explosives using instruction manuals they sent her, and she demonstrated willingness to carry out the attack herself using an explosives belt.

According to the source, Bashir was associated in the past with extremist Salafi organizations. First, she exhibited support for al-Qaeda before pledging allegiance to ISIS. The woman apparently suffers from social problems that led her to decide to end her life.

The suspect is a niece of an intelligence officer in the PA, a detail causing some embarrassment for those involved. Palestinian security forces have thwarted several terror attacks aimed at Israelis over the last year.