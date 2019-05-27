Channels
Avichai Mandelblit
AG slams Netanyahu immunity bid, 'overreach' in court reform
Avichai Mandelblit says the claims made by the prime minister and his allies pushing for legislation to shield him from prosecution are ‘baseless’; says attempt to interfere with judicial system reflect ‘lack of understanding of democracy’
Tova Tzimuki, Gilad Morag|Published:  05.27.19 , 12:16
The attorney general on Monday criticized the government’s attempts to restrict the power of the Supreme Court, that includes a proposed legislation shielding Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from prosecution, which he says could harm Israel's democratic identity.

 

 

Avichai Mandelblit said the recent claims made by various government officials that, “the legal and judicial systems harm democracy and interfere with the will of the people following the elections reflect a lack of understanding of what a democratic system really is.” 

 

Mandelblit, who previously served as cabinet secretary to Netanyahu, said the arguments used bythe prime minister and his allies to push for a change in the Immunity Law were “baseless.”

 

"The argument that an amendment to the Immunity Law is required in order to protect the prime minister from so-called insubstantial rulings against him is baseless," Mandelblit said. 

 


