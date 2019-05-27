AG slams Netanyahu immunity bid, 'overreach' in court reform

Avichai Mandelblit said the recent claims made by various government officials that, “the legal and judicial systems harm democracy and interfere with the will of the people following the elections reflect a lack of understanding of what a democratic system really is.”
Mandelblit, who previously served as cabinet secretary to Netanyahu, said the arguments used bythe prime minister and his allies to push for a change in the Immunity Law were “baseless.”
"The argument that an amendment to the Immunity Law is required in order to protect the prime minister from so-called insubstantial rulings against him is baseless," Mandelblit said.