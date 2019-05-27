Channels
Steinitz: US should broker Israel-Lebanese talks
Itamar Eichner|Published:  05.27.19 , 18:48

Minister of Energy Dr Yuval Steinitz met with Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs David Satterfield to discuss the latest developments regarding the dispute with Lebanon over maritime territorial boundaries. Steinitz expressed willingness to have talks with Lebanon brokered by the United States in order to reach an agreement regarding an internationally agreed upon border at sea, as both countries have an interest in extracting natural gas from gas fields beyond the coastline.

 


