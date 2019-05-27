Channels
Weather:
  
Ynetnews on Twitter Ynetnews on Facebook

France arrests four over Lyon blast
Reuters|Published:  05.27.19 , 20:16

LYON - French police have arrested a 24-year-old Algerian computer student suspected of planting a bomb in Lyon last week that wounded 13 people, authorities said on Monday.

 

Three other people were also arrested in connection with the case, which is being treated as a terrorism investigation.

 

A man was spotted by security cameras leaving the explosive device, with screws and metal balls packed into a paper bag, in a pedestrian shopping street in the central French city on Friday a minute before it exploded.

 


פרסום ראשון: 05.27.19, 20:16
    |
    • |
  • RSS
    • |
  • About
    • |
  • Contact us
    • |
  • Privacy Policy
    • |
  • Terms of use
    • |
  • Advertise with us
    • |
  • Site Map

Site developed by     Copyright © Yedioth Internet. All rights reserved.