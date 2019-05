Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the nation Monday and called on Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman to join his coalition government.

The prime minister said that there is no need for fresh elections that would paralyze the nation and that differences between coalition partners are cosmetic. "I call on Avigdor Liberman to reconsider. We still have 48 hours, it’s possible to do many things in 48 hours," he said.