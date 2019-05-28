Rivlin: I will not interfere if government decides to call for elections

President Reuven Rivlin's chambers made a statement Tuesday saying that, despite recurring pleas to Rivlin to intervene and allow another MK to assemble a government, the president plans to allow Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to use the rest of the time he was allocated in order to present a new government.
"Until tomorrow at midnight, Netanyahu has the mandate to assemble a government," said the statement. "The president will allow Netanyahu to use the remaining time, in hopes we won't have to hold another elections."