Kushner in Morocco to build support for Mideast peace plan

President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner is in Morocco to seek King Mohammed VI's backing for economic elements of the Trump administration's still-secret peace plan for Israel and Palestine.
The Trump administration is stepping up efforts to build support for the plan, as the architects of the proposal began a Mideast tour
this week aimed at winning over uneasy Arab nations.
A White House official said Tuesday the trip "is part of our ongoing efforts to achieve peace between Israel and the Palestinians" but offered no specifics about the team's agenda at its various stops. The administration is keen to win support from members of the Arab League on whom the plan will rely heavily for both economic and political support.