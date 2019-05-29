Likud's Elkin: Liberman showing no signs of compromise

Likud minister Ze'ev Elkin accuses the Yisrael Beytenu leader of intransigence in the political crisis, telling Ynet that Liberman has shown no signs of compromise.

"Liberman comes with an attitude of 'give me 100 percent (of what I ask) or there will be elections.' Any reasonable person realizes that this will lead to elections," he says.

Elkin adds: "So far, Liberman is blocking the establishment of a right-wing government and is in fact obstructing it. He is giving no indication that he is looking for a solution" to the crisis.