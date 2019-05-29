Jordan stands by 2-state Israel-Palestinian solution

AMMAN, Jordan -- Jordan on Wednesday stood by a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, exposing a rift with the United States as the Trump administration tries to rally Arab support for a peace conference next month in Bahrain.

Presidential advisers Jared Kushner and Jason Greenblatt met with Jordan's King Abdullah II in Amman. The official Petra news agency said

The king restated his commitment to the two-state solution, with the formation of an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel, a position that appears to be at odds with President Donald Trump's still undisclosed "Deal of the Century."