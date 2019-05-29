Iran's Rouhani suggests U.S. talks possible if sanctions lifted

LONDON - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani signalled on Wednesday that talks with the United States might be possible if Washington lifted sanctions, days after U.S. President Donald Trump said a deal with Tehran on its nuclear programme was conceivable.

Washington withdrew last year from an international nuclear deal signed with Tehran in 2015, and it is ratcheting up sanctions in efforts to shut down Iran's economy by ending its international sales of crude oil.

Trump said on Monday: "I really believe that Iran would like to make a deal... and I think that's a possibility to happen."

Rouhani said in remarks carried by state television: "Whenever they lift the unjust sanctions and fulfill their commitments and return to the negotiations table, which they left themselves, the door is not closed."

"But our people judge you by your actions, not your words."